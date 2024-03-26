Liberty Broadband Co. (LBRDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Liberty Broadband has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
NASDAQ:LBRDP opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
