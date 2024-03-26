Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 333,916 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

