Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LCUT. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

LCUT opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $210.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

