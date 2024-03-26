Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In related news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $128,814.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $128,814.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,505.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,944,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

