Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93. 1,295,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,435,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Lilium Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lilium by 15,976.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training, maintenance operations, material and battery management, global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

