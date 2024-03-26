LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price target for the company.

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

