Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.52

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.52 and traded as low as C$9.30. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 1,047,827 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.75.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.52.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

