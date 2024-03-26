Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.35

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $3.50. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 733,995 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luna Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

