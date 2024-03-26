Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $105,950.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.95. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $481,429,000 after buying an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 29.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

