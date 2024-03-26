Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYRA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.20. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

