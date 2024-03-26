Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of MGNI opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Magnite has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

