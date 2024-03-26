Maha Katabi Sells 340,000 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $13,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,156,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 21st, Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

