Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.61.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,277,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and sold 977,842 shares worth $27,611,543.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.