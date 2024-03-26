Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.61

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as low as $4.10. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 1,561 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.11%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

