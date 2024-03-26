Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Mastercard by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Mastercard by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $476.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $352.80 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.