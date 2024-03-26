Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,847,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $476.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.25 and its 200-day moving average is $425.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $352.80 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $444.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

