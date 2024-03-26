McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1 %

MKC stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

