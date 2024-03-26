McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2% to flat yr/yr to ~$6.53-6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

MKC opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

