McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given Hold Rating at Argus

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $278.64 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.