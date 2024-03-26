Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.91

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.91 and traded as low as $99.27. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $99.88, with a volume of 25,382 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a P/E ratio of 587.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.