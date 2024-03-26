Michael J. Endres Sells 66,000 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WOR opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

