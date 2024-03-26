Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

NYSE MAA opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

