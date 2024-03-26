Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $75.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

