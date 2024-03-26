Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) COO Peter Radovich Sells 4,303 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Radovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. The business had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3,544.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,723 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,688,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

