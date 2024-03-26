MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.15.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

