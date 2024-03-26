Mizuho Begins Coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $57,540,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

