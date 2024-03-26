Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

NYSE MC opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

