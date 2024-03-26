Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $669.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $683.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,042,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.