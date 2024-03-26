Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 1.5 %

SCGLY opened at $5.26 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

