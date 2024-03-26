MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

MOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MorphoSys

MorphoSys Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.16. MorphoSys has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $18.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.