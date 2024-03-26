MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 253,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,738 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI opened at $551.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

