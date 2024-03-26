Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 23,524 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGMU. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 681.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 97,513 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

