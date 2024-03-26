Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.