Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQFree Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

