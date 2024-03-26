Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

