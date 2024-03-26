Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 281,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,837,000 after purchasing an additional 277,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 190,287 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,422,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,007,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

