Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 8,453 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAUG. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1,917.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 67.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $465.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

