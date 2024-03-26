Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

