Myecfo LLC Acquires 1,937 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Myecfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BOX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,867,000 after buying an additional 86,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,249 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

BOX opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

