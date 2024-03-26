Myecfo LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,952,000 after purchasing an additional 63,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $257.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $196.14 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

