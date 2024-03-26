Myecfo LLC Acquires 6,720 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Myecfo LLC owned 3.06% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 133,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,085,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

