Myecfo LLC Buys 659 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $759.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

