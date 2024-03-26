Myecfo LLC Buys 696 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $177.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

