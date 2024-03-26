Myecfo LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

GLDM stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

