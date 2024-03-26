Myecfo LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $477.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $361.68 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $382.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

