Myecfo LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Myecfo LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

