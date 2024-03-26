Myecfo LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Myecfo LLC reduced its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Affirm by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 1.6 %

AFRM opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

