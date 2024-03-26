Myecfo LLC Purchases Shares of 3,093 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

