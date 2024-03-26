Myecfo LLC Sells 6,370 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Myecfo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

