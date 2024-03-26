Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.68. Netlist shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 578,059 shares.

Netlist Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $418.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 230.48% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

